Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Sells $87,018.10 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

