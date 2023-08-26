Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.60 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $112.60 million and approximately $55,134.73 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00250142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12449463 USD and is down -11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $82,528.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.