Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.16.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Point Bridge America First ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.