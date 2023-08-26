Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $8 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 424,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.30% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. 2,989,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

