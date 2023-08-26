Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $6.10 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. 29,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

