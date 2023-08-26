Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VO stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.10. 737,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,748. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

