Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 746,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

