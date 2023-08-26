Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

