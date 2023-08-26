Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $394,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,579,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

