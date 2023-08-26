Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,018. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

