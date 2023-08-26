Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 153,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $205.74. 374,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,615. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

