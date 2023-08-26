Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $115,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

