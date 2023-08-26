Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

