Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

