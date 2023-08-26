PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 19,736 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

NEM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 7,769,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

