PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,760 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 502,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

