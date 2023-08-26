PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Block by 23.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Block by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 80,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 176.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,029. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,982. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.