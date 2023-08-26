PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 97,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 176,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,630,000 after buying an additional 49,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $44.86. 10,748,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

