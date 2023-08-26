PFG Investments LLC Invests $813,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 973,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,306. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.