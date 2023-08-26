PFG Investments LLC Invests $743,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.37. 2,698,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

