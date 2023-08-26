PFG Investments LLC Invests $1.14 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after buying an additional 816,302 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.53. 1,174,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.04. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $268.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.