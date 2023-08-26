PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,398 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,726,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

