PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 17,067,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,619,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

