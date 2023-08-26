Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as high as C$12.03. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 635,925 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.2 %

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

