Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

