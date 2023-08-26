Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Raised by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 492,174 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 73.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $723,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. 2,682,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,720. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

