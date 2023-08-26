PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

