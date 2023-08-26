PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

