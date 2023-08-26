PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

