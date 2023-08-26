PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 690,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

