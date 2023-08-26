PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

