PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 751,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 466,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

