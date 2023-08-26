PAX Financial Group LLC Has $12.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 486,264 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

