PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,864 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

