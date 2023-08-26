PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,559. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.39. 1,267,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,610. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

