PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.55. 724,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,794. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

