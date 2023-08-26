PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after buying an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,181,000 after buying an additional 448,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.