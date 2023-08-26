Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $509.91 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $509.91 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006060 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 510,215,145 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

