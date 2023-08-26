Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $508.48 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $508.48 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006078 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 510,215,145 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

