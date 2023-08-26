Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $507.44 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $507.44 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006057 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 510,215,145 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.