Paul A. Maleh Sells 5,000 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,871,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CRA International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $108.02. 13,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,876. The company has a market capitalization of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

