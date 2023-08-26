Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Short Interest Update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the July 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $24,873,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,073,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARAP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.