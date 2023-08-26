Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

