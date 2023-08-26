OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.43

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.43 and traded as low as $57.35. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

OTC Markets Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $682.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 85.57%. As a group, analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.