Osmosis (OSMO) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $193.11 million and $3.55 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Osmosis
Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
