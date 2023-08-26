Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ORINY remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

