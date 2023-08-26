Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 91,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 105,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

