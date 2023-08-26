Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of MXCHY stock remained flat at $4.44 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

