Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $20.68.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

