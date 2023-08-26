Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.71. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,888 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Optical Cable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Optical Cable by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Optical Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

