Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $3.71. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,888 shares traded.
Optical Cable Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.80.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter.
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
